Vigil fans divided over dramatic series finale

It was quite the ride, but Vigil has aired its final episode and all the twists and turns the submarine-based thriller had in store for us are now known by us all. And, as expected, the resolution was one that was loved by some but disliked by others.

The penultimate episode of Vigil revealed who our traitor was, Lorne McFadyen’s Doward, and last night’s finale focused on whether he would get his much-deserved comeuppance.

Our own Vigil episode six review called it a “truly thrilling finale” which provided “answers for all the major questions that had plagued viewers for weeks […] also offering some brilliant spectacle,” but that’s just our take – what did viewers think of the dramatic last episode?

We asked fans on Twitter what they thought of how the series drew to a close and, while some loved it, including the person in the below tweet, others found it to be a bit of an anticlimax.

It was a lovely way to close it as @martin_compston had started the drama the cameo at the end was perfect @worldprods are the best in the business very moving ending .here’s to more of the same in the future — lynda wodehouse (@jerseyboyslady) September 26, 2021

While others were not so happy with the resolution and deemed it to be a bit of a letdown after the strong run of episodes that led to it.

“I thought it was the weakest episode as it got very farfetched, but I’ve enjoyed it overall,” said one Twitter user while another added that it was “a bit of an anticlimax”. The mixed reception is to be expected with a drama that had us all gripped throughout as it is hard to please everyone when all the loose ends are wrapped up.

But will there be a Vigil series two? Well, while any future series are unlikely to be set on the submarine, we could see more adventures for the characters from the show according to the writer, Tom Edge.

“We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine,” he said. “[But] some of the characters that we have developed as we’ve made it, they feel like characters that we’d love to burrow into. So if there’s a will to do it from everyone else then certainly I would be up for it.”