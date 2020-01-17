They'll be joined by Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Adam James (Doctor Foster), and Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials).

Created by BAFTA-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown), Vigil sees the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

In the aftermath, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

“Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about," said Jones. "Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Edge added: “I'm completely thrilled to be making this series with the talented people at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, better known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface. But this world has rarely been explored on screen.

"I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out.”

Vigil will be written by Edge, Ed Macdonald (The End of the F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders), and directed by James Strong (Broadchurch) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland).

Set and filmed in Scotland, the series will be executive produced by Simon Heath (Line of Duty) for World Productions and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.