Viewers were very confused by the new series of the Missing
What was going on? And when was it happening?
The second series of BBC drama the Missing started last night, with a brand-new case that saw two parents (Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey) reunited with their long-lost child under mysterious circumstances.
But while it’s safe to say the new story was a hit with viewers, some found the whole thing rather confusing…
Can someone explain what just happened ? #TheMissing
In particular, it seemed like the episode’s different time settings had people scratching their heads. Clearly, this is NOT a show to watch while idly scrolling through the internet
Still, not to worry – if these confused viewers check out the RadioTimes.com post-episode recap, we’re sure they’ll be right as rain in no time. It’s The Missing link in their knowledge, if you will.
The Missing will continue on BBC1 next Wednesday at 9:00pm