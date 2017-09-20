“Gemma, I hate you,” growled Simon by way of foreplay.

“I know, I pretty much f***ing loathe you,” she bit back before the strange union began.

Viewers are calling the act “revenge sex” on Twitter, because Gemma’s plan was to film the whole sordid affair and use the evidence to break up Simon and Kate – but he spotted her plan.

More like this

The acrimonious pair then went through with the hate sex anyway, a move which caused a lot of stress for viewers...

The episode ended with Gemma driving out of Parminster to start a new life – but has she really left for good? We'll find out next week...

Advertisement

Doctor Foster continues on Tuesday 26th September at 9pm on BBC1