According to Twitter, absolutely.

But there was a slight problem: the opener contained a lot of references to the show’s first series, which first aired in August 2016. And unsurprisingly, details of that were a bit hazy.

However, a much larger mystery emerged in the form of Marcella’s new walk – a strange strut that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by viewers…

In fact, so many users commented about the character’s bizarre gait that Anna Friel herself answered fans' concerns…

However, Friel couldn’t respond to the sound problems viewers experienced, with many turning on the subtitles…

We'll have to wait until next week to see if the sound mixers find their stride – hopefully one that doesn't take after Marcella herself.

Advertisement

Marcella returns 9pm Monday, ITV