Viewers think this week’s Call the Midwife could be the saddest episode yet
The return of an old face and a young man's struggle had fans bawling their eyes out
This week’s episode of Call the Midwife has been called the saddest yet by viewers at home, after a story that saw a young boy left motherless and an old friend trapped in a mental hospital. You know, typically cheery Sunday-evening stuff.
First, fans found their eyes getting damp at the tragic tale of Reggie, a young man with Down’s Syndrome played by Daniel Laurie whose mother died at Mass and left him adrift in the world, presumably bound for an unhappy future in a mental hospital.
Reaction was, shall we say, passionate.
It's too sad ?? #callthemidwife
— Piera (@pipsoldchap) February 19, 2017
Call the midwife never fails to make me cry I'm too bloody soft #callthemidwife
— Rory's hammock (@roryhammock) February 19, 2017
And if that wasn’t enough, as the episode reached its end viewers were treated to the shock reappearance of former midwife-turned nun Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah), who had been sectioned in the very hospital Reggie was headed to and was facing the horrors of Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).
Sure, Trixie found some love and Reggie found a new home eventually, but viewers still left the episode feeling pretty traumatised by the whole experience.
In other words, to sum up…
Call the Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 8.00pm