Reaction was, shall we say, passionate.

Call the midwife never fails to make me cry I'm too bloody soft #callthemidwife — Rory's hammock (@roryhammock) February 19, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough, as the episode reached its end viewers were treated to the shock reappearance of former midwife-turned nun Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah), who had been sectioned in the very hospital Reggie was headed to and was facing the horrors of Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

Sure, Trixie found some love and Reggie found a new home eventually, but viewers still left the episode feeling pretty traumatised by the whole experience.

In other words, to sum up…

Call the Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 8.00pm