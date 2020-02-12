It certainly had its fans – drawn in by its affairs, pregnancies and shocking twists – with one user commenting that they "absolutely loved it."

However, the same criticisms that plagued the show during its first series have reared their head again, with many doubting the plausibility of the character's extremely busy lives.

Another issue The Split came up against last night was that many of its core characters were deemed unlikeable by audiences – "insufferable" one viewer tweeted – despite the actors themselves giving solid performances.

More like this

Nonetheless, the show could still maintain a solid viewership among those willing to overlook its problems.

One commenter said that in spite of the "inaccuracy and plain legal nonsense," they enjoy the show regardless and accept it for what it is.

Advertisement

The Split airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One