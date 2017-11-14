Sanghera moved to London after graduating from Cambridge to embark on a career as a journalist. Viewers saw him trying to build up the courage to introduce his English girlfriend to his traditional, Sikh parents and reveal he would not be entering into an arranged marriage. Instead, he learned a painful family secret.

Viewers praised the "powerful" and "relevant" drama for its depiction of a family's struggle to deal with mental health issues.

It was a scenario that many felt they could relate to - whether they were Sikh themselves or not.

More like this

There was high praise for the cast, with leading man Sacha Dhawan being singled out for his performance.

Many viewers said they were taken by surprise by the "powerful and brilliant" tale.

And by the end of the episode the viewers were calling out for more.

Advertisement

The Boy With The Topknot is available to stream on BBC iPlayer