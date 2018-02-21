Viewers heap praise on "incredibly moving and powerful" Against the Law
Danny Mays and Mark Gatiss starred in the BBC docudrama that left viewers in tears as it followed the story behind the 1954 Montagu Trial
Published: Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 3:57 pm
Against the Law won heaps of praise from viewers last night, many of whom were moved to tears as they hailed the docudrama as both "heartbreaking" and "frustrating".
Telling the real story of journalist Peter Wildeblood (Daniel Mays) and the 1954 Montagu Trial, the drama was interspersed with testimonies from elderly gay men who had lived through years of repression and fear in the 1950s when homosexuality was a criminal act.
Even more so than the brilliant performances from the cast, it was the real-life stories that moved people the most.
