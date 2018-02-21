Against the Law won heaps of praise from viewers last night, many of whom were moved to tears as they hailed the docudrama as both "heartbreaking" and "frustrating".

Advertisement

Telling the real story of journalist Peter Wildeblood (Daniel Mays) and the 1954 Montagu Trial, the drama was interspersed with testimonies from elderly gay men who had lived through years of repression and fear in the 1950s when homosexuality was a criminal act.