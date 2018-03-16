"Is it just me or is McMafia surprisingly dull?" asked user @bergamotandbees on Twitter. "Maybe we've been too lucky with BBC dramas recently. There had to be a dud at some point".

Check out some of the more scathing responses to McMafia below.

However, after a chorus of moans kicked-off the dialogue online, there was an equally strong response from fans who were impressed by the first episode. These soothsayers assured the detractors that the perceived slow start was just "build up", and that the show would surely get more exciting as it progresses.

McMafia airs on AMC on Mondays at 10/9c