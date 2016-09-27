Victoria star Tom Hughes to lead new dark BBC2 drama Paula
The new revenge thriller also stars Olivier-award winning actress Denise Gough
Tom Hughes – the German hubby of the young British monarch in ITV’s Victoria – is set to star in a new BBC2 revenge drama called Paula, alongside Olivier Award-winning actress Denise Gough.
So, Paula: what’s it about? A Chemistry teacher (Paula, played by Gough) has to deal with life after her one-night-stand with a good looking but dangerous ducker and diver (yup, that’s Hughes). Although there’s an instant spark of animalistic attraction, the two soon become locked in mutual self-destruction.
And just in case you didn’t think that sounded dark enough, the synopsis adds, “Only one can survive” and “their actions will take a terrifying toll on all those around them.” Ominous.
Irish playwright and director Conor McPherson, who’s worked with Gough before, has penned the three-part series, his television first. He said: “Exploring new ways to tell stories is always an inspiring challenge and the opportunity to weave a drama across three evenings is one I have enjoyed immensely.”
Denise Gough said: “Having worked with Conor McPherson on stage I am so excited to work with him again on this amazing project. Paula is a brilliantly complex woman and I can't wait to play her.”
Owen McDonnell (Spooks) will also star in the three-part drama directed by Alex Holmes (Coalition).
Paula is being produced made by BBC Nothern Ireland alongside Cuba Pictures (the team behind Channel 4’s Coalition and BAFTA-winning Boy A) for BBC2.
The filming begins in Belfast in October. But until Hughes makes an appearance in Paula, you can see him in the penultimate episode of Victoria this Sunday, ITV, 8pm.