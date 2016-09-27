And just in case you didn’t think that sounded dark enough, the synopsis adds, “Only one can survive” and “their actions will take a terrifying toll on all those around them.” Ominous.

Irish playwright and director Conor McPherson, who’s worked with Gough before, has penned the three-part series, his television first. He said: “Exploring new ways to tell stories is always an inspiring challenge and the opportunity to weave a drama across three evenings is one I have enjoyed immensely.”

Denise Gough said: “Having worked with Conor McPherson on stage I am so excited to work with him again on this amazing project. Paula is a brilliantly complex woman and I can't wait to play her.”

Owen McDonnell (Spooks) will also star in the three-part drama directed by Alex Holmes (Coalition).

Paula is being produced made by BBC Nothern Ireland alongside Cuba Pictures (the team behind Channel 4’s Coalition and BAFTA-winning Boy A) for BBC2.

Advertisement

The filming begins in Belfast in October. But until Hughes makes an appearance in Paula, you can see him in the penultimate episode of Victoria this Sunday, ITV, 8pm.