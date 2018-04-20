In its 19th-century setting it may have been the love that dare not speak its name, but Lord Drummond and Lord Alfred have FINALLY given in to their romantic attraction and shared a passionate kiss in ITV's period drama Victoria.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's private secretary Drummond (Leo Suter) and Victoria's attendant Alfred (Jordan Waller) have been eyeing each other up since the beginning of the second series, exchanging meaningful looks and coy smiles and dropping hints in conversation.