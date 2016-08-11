Versailles will be back for part deux next year
It’s not bon voyage yet! The BBC2 period drama will get a second series
Brace yourself. The blood’s only just stopped dripping off last night’s series finale, but the BBC have already confirmed that a second series of historical drama Versailles is currently being filmed.
Yes, just in case you haven’t had your fill of long-haired men, gorgeous shots of period Paris and yes, tres saucy scenes between the bed sheets, more episodes of the BBC2 Anglo-French drama will air at some point next year. And they could be even more explosive.
The show’s second run, again headed by showrunners David Wolstencroft and Simon Mirren, will follow Louis (George Blagden) and Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) four years after yesterday’s brutal episode.
Here’s hoping it’ll be more of the same edgy drama with the certain je ne sais quoi that brought in an average of two million viewers throughout the first series.