Brace yourself. The blood’s only just stopped dripping off last night’s series finale, but the BBC have already confirmed that a second series of historical drama Versailles is currently being filmed.

Yes, just in case you haven’t had your fill of long-haired men, gorgeous shots of period Paris and yes, tres saucy scenes between the bed sheets, more episodes of the BBC2 Anglo-French drama will air at some point next year. And they could be even more explosive.