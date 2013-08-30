Veronica Mars creator working on new drama inspired by Les Misérables
Rob Thomas will executive produce a primetime soap about a brilliant lawyer fighting the consequences of an unjust conviction
How does the tale of Les Misérables translate to the present day? That's the question being tackled by Rob Thomas in his latest project. The Veronica Mars creator has teamed up with writer Graham Norris on a new drama inspired by the events of Victor Hugo's epic 19th century novel, according to Deadline.
See if this sounds familiar... A brilliant lawyer who heads up a legal exoneration programme is in a constant battle to dodge the consequences of his own unjust conviction many years ago (so far, so Hugh Jackman...) His mission to save innocent people sees him navigate high society, as well as managing his tumultuous family and romantic life.
The thorn in his side comes in the form of a ruthless US attorney who is determined not to allow our hero's secret to remain hidden (that'll be Javert, then).
Thomas will executive produce, along with his Veronica Mars collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge, with Norris also down as supervising producer.
The primetime soap comes in the wake of the huge success of the Les Misérables' big-screen adaptation last year, which starred Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne and scooped three Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.
Thomas has most recently worked on a movie version of Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell, which went into production following a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year.
