The thorn in his side comes in the form of a ruthless US attorney who is determined not to allow our hero's secret to remain hidden (that'll be Javert, then).

Thomas will executive produce, along with his Veronica Mars collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge, with Norris also down as supervising producer.

The primetime soap comes in the wake of the huge success of the Les Misérables' big-screen adaptation last year, which starred Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne and scooped three Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.

Thomas has most recently worked on a movie version of Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell, which went into production following a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year.

