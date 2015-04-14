HBO also renewed ensemble comedy Silicon Valley, which is set in the world of tech start-ups. The show will return for a third season in 2016.

"Veep and Silicon Valley are terrific series, and I’m immensely proud that they will return to HBO next year," said HBO’s president of programming Michael Lombardo. "Along with Game of Thrones and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, both of which have already been renewed for 2016, they give HBO a stellar Sunday night like no other."

The renewal comes a day after the shows premiered new seasons on HBO.

Veep and Silicon Valley air on Sky Atlantic in the UK