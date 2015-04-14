Veep and Silicon Valley renewed by HBO
Armando Iannucci's presidential comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be back for its fifth season, while Silicon Valley has also been recommissioned for a third run
Veep has been officially given a fifth season. The presidential comedy, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as new American President Selina Meyer, will be back next year for its first run without creator Armando Iannucci.
The Thick of It's Iannuci stepped down as showrunner for the White House-set series last week after four years. He will be replaced going forward by Curb Your Enthusiasm's David Mandel.
HBO also renewed ensemble comedy Silicon Valley, which is set in the world of tech start-ups. The show will return for a third season in 2016.
"Veep and Silicon Valley are terrific series, and I’m immensely proud that they will return to HBO next year," said HBO’s president of programming Michael Lombardo. "Along with Game of Thrones and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, both of which have already been renewed for 2016, they give HBO a stellar Sunday night like no other."
The renewal comes a day after the shows premiered new seasons on HBO.
More like this
Veep and Silicon Valley air on Sky Atlantic in the UK