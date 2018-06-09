Made by the production company behind Poldark and Victoria, the seven-part drama was shot in Budapest and London — and, here on location in Deal, Kent.

Filming for ITV's new adaptation of Vanity Fair in Deal, Kent

Tom Bateman stars as the empty-headed cavalry officer Captain Rawdon Crawley and Charlie Rowe takes on the part of luckless soldier George Osborne.

Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharp and Tom Bateman as Rawdon Crawley in ITV's Vanity Fair (ITV/RT)

Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones is swapping a stethoscope for a bonnet as snobbish, name-dropping society lady Miss Pinkerton, while Michael Palin plays the part of Thackeray himself, narrating the action.