Vanessa Williams has revealed her thoughts on the forthcoming Desperate Housewives reboot – and she is rather hesitant.

The actress portrayed Renee Perry across the final two seasons of the acclaimed series, and while there have been rumours of a spin-off helmed by creator Marc Cherry, it's now going in a different direction.

Earlier this year it was announced there would be a reimagining of Desperate Housewives titled Wisteria Lane, written by Natalie Chaidez and described as a "fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives".

As per Deadline: "On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbours are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are SECRETS."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, Williams admitted she was "curious" about the new era of Wisteria Lane.

"That was Marc Cherry's baby, who created and wrote every episode, and he's a very specific person with a specific angle," she said. "So I would be curious to see [if] he's involved. If not, what is the take on Wisteria Lane? So I think the jury's out."

Marcia Cross as Bree Hodge, Vanessa Williams as Renee Perry, Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo, Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis and Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer. Matthew Rolston/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Vanessa Williams took home the Variety Silver Heart Award for Outstanding Global Contribution to the Arts and Humanity at the awards ceremony.

Currently starring in The Devil Wears Prada on the West End, Williams said she has enjoyed calling London home for the last two years.

She told RadioTimes.com: "I am privileged to live here. I have enjoyed so many aspects, not only as a normal resident, but being able to take friends and family to places that they want to go.

"Promoting the show, [and] also doing James Martin's Kitchen and going to his house and cooking, and then also seeing his Ferrari collection and things that the normal person wouldn't get a chance to do unless you were given that access. So it's been a great VIP experience."

