In it, we see how the mysterious murder of a woman continues to perplex National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turne, who is played by Eric Bana.

Neill stars as chief park ranger and Kyle's boss Paul Souter, who hears Kyle out about his suspicions around Jane Doe's murder – certainly a turn away from his role as Dr Alan Grant in 1993's Jurassic Park.

As the trailer progresses, we get a glimpse of the resulting investigation and where it leads both Kyle and new ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), leading them to find another body. It's clear the case is an important one to Kyle, who is also reckoning with memories of the past. As Neill tells him at one point in the trailer: "You have to stop beating yourself to death with memories."

As per the official synopsis for the series, Untamed is "a character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past".

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at Rosemarie DeWitt's character Jill Bodwin, who is Kyle's ex-wife and who seems to still have a strong relationship with Kyle, clearly forged through a shared trauma in their past.

The rest of the cast also boasts the likes of Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire and William Smillie as Bruce Milch.

It's safe to say that the series looks like quite the eerie watch, but we would expect no less from the writer behind The Revenant and American Primeval, Mark L Smith. He's joining forces with his daughter Elle to bring the story of Untamed to life, so we can expect plenty of twists and turns.

As for Bana, the Australian actor is best known for his roles in Hulk, Black Hawk Down and Star Trek, as well as Netflix's Dirty John. He hasn't been seen on Netflix TV screens since his starring role in the 2018 drama, so it's a return to the heady heights of the streamer for Bana as he returns to lead Untamed.

Untamed is available to stream on Netflix from 17th July.

