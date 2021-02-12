Accessibility Links

Unforgotten season 4 trailer teases new case for Cassie and Sunny

The drama returns to ITV later this month.

Unforgotten season 4

Published:

ITV has released a trailer for the fourth series of Unforgotten, which returns to the channel later this month.

The one-minute clip introduces us to a case involving the body of a man who has been found in a scrapyard, with DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) seen investigating the death.

Sunny says, “The body we found in this freezer is not whole,” while later Cassie reveals, “He’d been in there since the ’90s.”

It looks as if the pair have their work cut out, with one witness questioning their “asinine” interviewing style and several signs that the case is taking its toll.

It also seems the detective duo are running against the clock, with Cassie saying, “We need some purchase on this pretty fast, or it dies.”

According to the official synopsis provided by ITV, the fourth series will opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, with the team believing it has been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-20s who went missing in March 1990 – and the investigation hits a roadblock when it turns out the man who owned the freezer recently died.

Alongside Walker and Bhaskar (and Sunny’s backpack of course), the new series sees the return of Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water), Carolina Main (Blood), Lewis Reeves (Uncle) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973).

Meanwhile, new cast members include, Sheila Hancock (New Tricks), Susan Lynch (Killing Eve), Phaldut Sharma (Hanna), Liz White (Life On Mars), Andy Nyman (Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Baptiste) and Lucy Speed (Marcella).

Unforgotten returns on 22nd February 2021. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

