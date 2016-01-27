Here’s a sample:

Today's the day: two BBFC examiners are currently watching 'Paint Drying'. AMA: https://t.co/weVqKBnZzf pic.twitter.com/tTsS15176P — Charlie Lyne (@charlielyne) January 25, 2016

Riveting, isn’t it?

“To my great shame,” Lyne admitted during a Reddit AMA. “I have not watched the film in its entirety.”

The poor censor at the BBFC wasn’t so lucky, spending two days making notes before finally making their judgement:

U. Suitable for all ages.

Lyne is apparently in talks with a London cinema for a screening, if you want to catch it yourself.