One filmmaker came up with a hilarious, boring protest against censorship
A tricksy filmmaker has made British censors watch a 10 hour film of paint drying. And we thought The Hobbit was boring.
Filmmaker Charlie Lyne raised £6000 for the project and submitted the film to the BBFC as a “protest against censorship and mandatory classification.”
Here’s a sample:
Today's the day: two BBFC examiners are currently watching 'Paint Drying'. AMA: https://t.co/weVqKBnZzf pic.twitter.com/tTsS15176P
— Charlie Lyne (@charlielyne) January 25, 2016
Riveting, isn’t it?
“To my great shame,” Lyne admitted during a Reddit AMA. “I have not watched the film in its entirety.”
The poor censor at the BBFC wasn’t so lucky, spending two days making notes before finally making their judgement:
U. Suitable for all ages.
Lyne is apparently in talks with a London cinema for a screening, if you want to catch it yourself.