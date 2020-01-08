America Ferrera, the show’s star, led the tributes, writing on her Instagram that she was “stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news.”

She added, “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now - and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Ferrera’s co-star Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater on the hit show, also took to social media to pay tribute.

She wrote, “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

And Michael Urie who portrayed Marc St James, took to Twitter to write, “I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man.”

Ugly Betty, which was based on the Colombian show Yo soy Betty, La Fea ran from 2006 to 2010 and won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy series in 2007.

Horta’s other credits include the Science Fiction shows The Chronicle and Jake 2.0, 1998 slasher film Urban Legend and 2015 TV movie The Curse of the Fuentes Women.