The BBC has offered its first look at upcoming drama Two Weeks in August, starring Jessica Raine and Damien Molony as a couple whose holiday with friends descends into a waking nightmare.

Zoe (Raine) arranges a trip to Greece with a group of old friends to "rediscover joy in her life", but an "illicit kiss" is just the beginning of the catastrophic issues that follow for this "group of adults who refuse to grow up".

The synopsis teases: "When they discover they are trapped on the island, and become faced with real life-or-death situations, the group soon turn on each other to find out who is to blame.

"Is Zoe responsible for the drama and destruction around her or, as heaven turns to hell, are bigger forces at play? We are in Greece after all, the land of the ancient Gods," it concludes, ominously.

In addition to Raine (Call the Midwife, Wolf Hall) and Molony (Bergerac, Brassic) – pictured above – the images also give us our first look at Leila Farzad (Kaos, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, W1A) as Nat and Jacob.

(L-R) Leila Farzad and Hugh Skinner star in Two Weeks in August; they are stood at the side of a swimming pool, wearing light summer clothes and sunglasses, peering over to the left-hand side
Leila Farzad and Hugh Skinner in Two Weeks in August. BBC / Colin Hutton

Rounding out the main cast is Antonia Thomas (Misfits, The Good Doctor) and Nicholas Pinnock (This Town, Hedda) as Jess and Solomon, both seen relaxing by the pool at their picturesque accommodation – seemingly before disaster strikes.

According to the BBC, these holidaymakers will "uncover more about themselves and each other than they ever expected" in this "witty and painfully relatable" eight-part drama – but what exactly is each of them hiding?

Antonia Thomas stars in Two Weeks in August; she is lying on a sun lounger, wearing a bikini and smiling at someone in the distance
Antonia Thomas in Two Weeks in August. BBC / Colin Hutton

Two Weeks in August will also feature Dolly Wells (Dracula), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Dylan Brady (Mary & George) and Maria Almeida (Gangs of London).

You can also expect appearances from Khalil Gharbia (The Lost Boys), Florence Banks (The New Look), Sonny Poon Tip (Industry) and Cassius Hackforth (Doctor Who).

Nicholas Pinnock stars in Two Weeks in August; in this scene, he is in a swimming pool, resting his arms on the edge and looking ahead of him
Nicholas Pinnock in Two Weeks in August. BBC / Colin Hutton

The series is written by Catherine Shepherd, who previously worked on Apple TV originals The Shrink Next Door and The Buccaneers; comedy fans may also recognise her as April in Peep Show or Sally in Sally4Ever.

Tom George (Sherwood) and Matthew Moore (The Great) directed the first and second halves respectively, with filming taking place in Malta and Gozo (doubling for Greece). A premiere date is still to be confirmed.

Two Weeks in August is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

