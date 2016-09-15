Blimey. After Michelle Keegan’s character Georgie Lane was kidnapped at the end of her first episode, everyone knew the second instalment of Our Girl would be edge-of-your-seat viewing. And it didn’t disappoint.

From Georgie’s brutal treatment at the hands of her Al-Shabaab captors to her final rescue by Luke Pasqualino's special forces officer Elvis Harte, Twitter was blown away with episode two of the army drama.