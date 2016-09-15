Blimey. After Michelle Keegan’s character Georgie Lane was kidnapped at the end of her first episode, everyone knew the second instalment of Our Girl would be edge-of-your-seat viewing. And it didn’t disappoint.

Advertisement

From Georgie’s brutal treatment at the hands of her Al-Shabaab captors to her final rescue by Luke Pasqualino's special forces officer Elvis Harte, Twitter was blown away with episode two of the army drama.

@michkeegan @lucapasqualino AMAZINGLY BRILLIANT!!! Totally gripped and never felt so tense! ?????????? #OurGirl

— caroline taylor (@babycakes1210) September 14, 2016

So gripping from start to finish #OurGirl @michkeegan.

— Bethany Clayton (@beth_louise__) September 14, 2016

Although it was maybe a bit too tense for some...

I literally feel sick from the amount of adrenaline running through my body from our girl @michkeegan is INSANE ? #OurGirl

— Natalie Gill (@Nataliegill_xo) September 14, 2016

Michelle Keegan in particular was singled out for an amazing performance...

On the edge of my seat!!! Amazing viewing and amazing acting! @michkeegan you are just wonderful in it! Well done! #OurGirl

— Jill Preston (@jillbaxendale) September 15, 2016

Michelle Keegan is just breathtaking @michkeegan #OurGirl

— chloe read✨ (@chloeread155) September 14, 2016

Advertisement

Well done Michelle!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement