Twitter couldn't cope with the stress of Michelle Keegan's Our Girl hostage scenes
...or Luke Pasqualino's topless shower
Blimey. After Michelle Keegan’s character Georgie Lane was kidnapped at the end of her first episode, everyone knew the second instalment of Our Girl would be edge-of-your-seat viewing. And it didn’t disappoint.
From Georgie’s brutal treatment at the hands of her Al-Shabaab captors to her final rescue by Luke Pasqualino's special forces officer Elvis Harte, Twitter was blown away with episode two of the army drama.
@michkeegan @lucapasqualino AMAZINGLY BRILLIANT!!! Totally gripped and never felt so tense! ?????????? #OurGirl
— caroline taylor (@babycakes1210) September 14, 2016
So gripping from start to finish #OurGirl @michkeegan.
— Bethany Clayton (@beth_louise__) September 14, 2016
Although it was maybe a bit too tense for some...
I literally feel sick from the amount of adrenaline running through my body from our girl @michkeegan is INSANE ? #OurGirl
— Natalie Gill (@Nataliegill_xo) September 14, 2016
Michelle Keegan in particular was singled out for an amazing performance...
On the edge of my seat!!! Amazing viewing and amazing acting! @michkeegan you are just wonderful in it! Well done! #OurGirl
— Jill Preston (@jillbaxendale) September 15, 2016
Michelle Keegan is just breathtaking @michkeegan #OurGirl
— chloe read✨ (@chloeread155) September 14, 2016
Well done Michelle!