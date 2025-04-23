Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) stumbles into a Pacific Northwestern town shrouded in mystery, featuring quirky characters and an undercurrent of the supernatural.

Twin Peaks' cult following will be thrilled to hear that all three seasons of the show will be available to stream on MUBI from 13th June.

Sheryl Lee in Twin Peaks.

The show was first cancelled in 1991 following a dip in ratings. However, Twin Peaks was rebooted in 2017 for Showline after a 25-year hiatus, continuing the storyline that fans have come to know and love.

Mark Frost and the late David Lynch were the masterminds behind the show's groundbreaking storyline. The surrealist feeling of the show means it is regularly recognised as one of the best shows of all time.

The show's iconic dream sequence takes place in episode 2, where the special agent has a premonition in his sleep, helping him to deduce who killed Laura.

Lynch was the driving force behind the show's return for a third season, which brought back fan-favourite characters like Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) and – of course – Laura and Agent Cooper.

David Lynch sadly passed away before developing the fourth season, which was "calling" to him.

David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan. Getty

Other shows such as The X-Files have been influenced by the unique tone established in the series, which blends horror and comedy seamlessly.

Twin Peaks also has a full-length feature film, which acts as a prequel to the events of the show.

Released in 1992, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me has a darker tone but keeps the central thread of an FBI investigation which links both the show and the film.

However, the film, unlike the show, was not co-directed by Mark Frost; it is entirely the brain-child of David Lynch.

With all 30 episodes available to stream in June, fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the summer.

