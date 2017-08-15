The late David Bowie made an unexpected appearance in the latest instalment of Twin Peaks: The Return this week – and received a tribute at the end of the episode.

Bowie, who played harrowed FBI Agent Phillip Jeffries in the 1992 Twin Peaks prequel movie Fire Walk with Me, had reportedly been set to film new scenes for the series before he passed away in January 2016. But director David Lynch instead incorporated footage from the film into the episode, We Are like the Dreamer, which premiered in the UK in the early hours of Monday morning and will be shown again on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday night.