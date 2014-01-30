Shailene Woodley stars as Hazel, a 16-year-old cancer sufferer who is managing her disease thanks to doses of an experimental drug.

After being persuaded by her parents to join a cancer support group, Hazel meets Augustus, a former basketball player who is in remission, and the pair embark on a relationship that will tug at your heartstrings.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ItBvH5J6ss

You might not be that familiar with Woodley, who made her acting debut in Oscar-winning George Clooney movie The Descendants, but chances are you will be by the end of 2014. As well as The Fault in Our Stars, she is set to star in White Bird in a Blizzard and sci-fi film Divergent.

Ansel Elgort, who also stars alongside Woodley in Divergent, plays Hazel's love interest Augustus.

The Fault in Our Stars will be in UK cinemas 20 June 2014.

