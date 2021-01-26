Exclusive – Dani Harmer on reuniting with Tracy Beaker co-stars after 20 years in upcoming series

Dani Harmer has revealed what it was like reuniting with her The Story of Tracy Beaker co-stars after almost 20 years for her upcoming drama about the iconic character.

Advertisement

Based on Jacqueline Wilson’s 2018 book of the same name, My Mum Tracy Beaker follows the former Dumping Ground resident as a now-30-something as she raises her 10-year-old daughter Jess (Emma Maggie Davies).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Harmer said that it was “so nice” to see her cast members from the early days of Tracy Beaker.

“I just wish we hadn’t been in the middle of a pandemic because we couldn’t hug anyone, so it was really hard.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“You kind of had to fight all your natural instincts, especially with Lisa [Coleman] who played Cam. I just wanted to give her the biggest squeeze I possibly could.

“But yeah, it was it was really, really lovely to work with them again and it literally felt like we hadn’t worked with each other for like a day, let alone like 10 years.”

Harmer added that she loved catching up Montanna Thompson, who plays Tracy’s former nemesis Justine Littlewood, and chatting about their real-life children.

“It’s just really cool, especially with Montanna [Thompson]. She’s a mum now herself so we were kind of swapping loads of stories about what we’ve been up to do with our kids and stuff. It was really, really nice. Really good fun.”

Advertisement

The three-part series follows Tracy and Jess as their lives are transformed with the arrival of Tracy’s rich new boyfriend, Sean Godfrey (Jordan Duvigneau) and sees Coleman, Thompson and Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell reprise their roles from The Story of Tracy Beaker, which aired from 2002 until 2006.

The Big RT Interview with Dani Harmer is coming soon on RadioTimes.com. My Mum Tracy Beaker premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on 12th February. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.