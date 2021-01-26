Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Exclusive – Dani Harmer on reuniting with Tracy Beaker co-stars after 20 years in upcoming series

Exclusive – Dani Harmer on reuniting with Tracy Beaker co-stars after 20 years in upcoming series

Dani Harmer will reprise the iconic role in CBBC's upcoming drama My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Tracy Beaker

Published:

Dani Harmer has revealed what it was like reuniting with her The Story of Tracy Beaker co-stars after almost 20 years for her upcoming drama about the iconic character.

Advertisement

Based on Jacqueline Wilson’s 2018 book of the same name, My Mum Tracy Beaker follows the former Dumping Ground resident as a now-30-something as she raises her 10-year-old daughter Jess (Emma Maggie Davies).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Harmer said that it was “so nice” to see her cast members from the early days of Tracy Beaker.

“I just wish we hadn’t been in the middle of a pandemic because we couldn’t hug anyone, so it was really hard.

“You kind of had to fight all your natural instincts, especially with Lisa [Coleman] who played Cam. I just wanted to give her the biggest squeeze I possibly could.

“But yeah, it was it was really, really lovely to work with them again and it literally felt like we hadn’t worked with each other for like a day, let alone like 10 years.”

Harmer added that she loved catching up Montanna Thompson, who plays Tracy’s former nemesis Justine Littlewood, and chatting about their real-life children.

“It’s just really cool, especially with Montanna [Thompson]. She’s a mum now herself so we were kind of swapping loads of stories about what we’ve been up to do with our kids and stuff. It was really, really nice. Really good fun.”

Advertisement

The three-part series follows Tracy and Jess as their lives are transformed with the arrival of Tracy’s rich new boyfriend, Sean Godfrey (Jordan Duvigneau) and sees Coleman, Thompson and Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell reprise their roles from The Story of Tracy Beaker, which aired from 2002 until 2006.

The Big RT Interview with Dani Harmer is coming soon on RadioTimes.com. My Mum Tracy Beaker premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on 12th February. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Story of Tracy Beaker

Dani Harmer Tracy Beaker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Tracy Beaker

BBC reveals first look at Tracy Beaker and her daughter in new CBBC series

108106

BBC2 takes a budget reduction for the coming year to pay for sport on BBC1

Dani Harmer Tracy Beaker

Dani Harmer ‘can’t wait’ to return as Tracy Beaker for brand new BBC series

Emma Corrin as Diana in her wedding dress in The Crown season 4

The Crown star Emma Corrin on “mad” experience of recreating Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress