The show's second season is well underway, reintroducing the crime-solving team of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science, as they attempt to track down the bomber responsible for destroying a church hall in Dundee.

Alibi has released an official clip from this week's episode of Traces, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com .

Episode two will see the mystery culprit make a second strike, which piles even more pressure on Detective Inspector McKinven (Michael Nardone) and Professor Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser), but that's not the only drama unfolding.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Picking up on the season 1 storyline, which saw Daniel MacAfee (Martin Compston) submit evidence to police that suggested his father murdered his girlfriend's mother, the criminal trial is now in full swing.

However, it's putting an immense amount of pressure on the couple themselves, with this exclusive clip showing an explosive row between Daniel and partner Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor) after a disastrous day in court.

She accuses him of deliberately trying to discredit them in the hope that his father gets off scot-free, a claim which is difficult for him to hear.

"Four months ago you were fine with it," says Emma. "Well, not fine, but you had a bad enough opinion of your dad, based on facts, to think that he might have been involved.

"And even though that was terrible for you to think, you were big enough to take the information that you had to the police. But the moment they charged him, you slowly started to lose your nerve."

Daniel fires back: "Did you see the state of him? That's my dad. Look, a terrible thing happened to you a really long time ago, but a terrible thing is happening to me now and you refuse to see it. You're just obsessed with getting what you want."

Watch the tense confrontation below.

Previously, Compston had teased in an interview with RadioTimes.com that Traces season 2 would see the "wheels start to come off" McAfee and Emma's relationship, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to reconcile or if too much damage has been done.

Traces continues on Alibi at 9pm on Tuesday 22nd February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.