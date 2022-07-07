The Irish actors will play characters called Jonny and Tadgh respectively, but no further information has been provided at this stage.

Netflix has announced that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson have joined the cast of Top Boy for its fifth and final season.

They join a cast that already includes Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi.

Keoghan's previous credits include films such as Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Green Knight, while he joined the MCU as Druig in Eternals last year and had a cameo as the Joker in The Batman earlier in 2022.

Meanwhile, Gleeson is known for his roles in TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and Frank of Ireland – the latter of which he co-created with his brother Domhnall.

Netflix has also confirmed that the final season has officially begun production in London, roughly four months on from the release of the fourth run in March.

The season will be the third produced by Netflix and is branded as 'season 3' on the streaming service, although it is the fifth in total – with two earlier runs having been broadcast on Channel 4.

It will consist of six episodes, with the first four being directed by Myriam Raja – who was previously part of the Top Boy season one mentee program – and the final two helmed by Will Stefan Smith who was behind the camera for two episodes of the previous run.

