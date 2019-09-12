Yes, it's been a long while since we last caught up with Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) – which means even the most committed Top Boy fan might have trouble remembering exactly how the last series ended.

But that's where we come in. Here's everything you need to know about how the show's original run – now rebranded on Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse – ended, ahead of series three dropping this week.

Top Boy season 2 ending explained: What happened in Summerhouse?

The first series of Top Boy charted the rise of drug dealers Dushane and Sully and the tough choices they faced to stay alive and in business.

By the time series two began, Dushane had finally become 'Top Boy' but had made an enemy of Sully in the process – while Dushane prepared to move into the big time with boss Joe (David Hayman), Sully teamed with new volatile partner-in-crime Mike (Paul Anderson).

Dushane has a batch of drugs stolen by a gang of Albanians, while Sully and Mike incur the wrath of gangster Rafe (Dan Jay Green), who swears vengeance for the earlier kidnap of his brother Jermaine (Ashley Thomas).

Their respective situations bring the two old friends back together, with Sully agreeing to help Dushane retrieve his drugs from the Albanians, in return for Dushane speaking to Rafe about the death threats he's made towards Sully.

They succeed in recovering the drugs, but then go their separate ways once more – Dushane offers up Mike to Rafe in return for his leaving Sully alone, an act which Sully cannot forgive Dushane for. Sully disappears, with his surrogate son Jason (Ricky Smarts) in tow.

Dushane's problems aren't over yet, though: the Albanian gang discover where he lives and are lying in wait, but 12-year-old Michael (Xavien Russell) – who Dushane had treated as a little brother – is able to shout a warning and save Dushane, but at the cost of his own life, with the Albanians throwing him off a balcony to his death.

Top Boy season 3: What happens next?

The new episodes of Top Boy pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market.

He once again teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end.

But awaiting them both is new character Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

Why did Dushane leave London, and what brings him back? How did Sully end up behind bars? And can either of them reclaim their place at the top, or is Jamie the new 'Top Boy'?

Top Boy will begin streaming new episodes exclusively on Netflix from Friday, 13th September. The first two series are also streaming on Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse.