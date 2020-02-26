Netflix also revealed that production will begin this spring and confirmed Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), newcomer Jamie (Micheal Ward) and Shelley (Little Simz) will return.

In an unexpected twist, season three ended with Dushane paying Jamie a visit in prison. He offered to help secure a release for his former rival, and even suggested they team up on the outside – which means the rift between Dushane and Sully could grow deeper. It was also revealed that addicts Sarah and Lee were in fact undercover officers investigating Dushane, so there's definitely trouble on the horizon for the current top boy.

Fans have Drake to thank for the return of London's own answer to the Baltimore-set The Wire. The rapper professed his love for the show back in 2014, helping to bring it to an international audience. He was also instrumental in pitching the show to Netflix and has an executive producer credit. It's unclear what, if any, involvement he'll have in the follow-up.

More like this

Advertisement

There is no release date for Top Boy season 4 yet, but you can watch season 1-3 on Netflix now