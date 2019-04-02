The new series the return of Ashley Walters as drug dealer Dushane and Kane “Kano” Robinson as Sully back on the streets of Hackney, with Dushane looking to reclaim his throne. Teaming up with Sully after he comes out of prison, the pair find themselves pushed out by new gang leader Jamie.

They are joined by newcomer Michael Ward as Jamie, with Simbi Ajikawo and Shone Romulus all confirmed for the reboot alongside British grime artist David Omoregie AKA Dave.

Police chases, intense fights and drug deals ensue in the minute-long teaser, with a voiceover explaining, “Everyone around here thinks they’re a big man. They live in this mad world where anyone can get it.

More like this

“The olders are washed, the youngers fear nothing. And everyone wants to be a Top Boy.”

The new 10-part series is still spearheaded by the original writing team, with Ronan Beckett at the helm as writer and producer.

Speaking about the series, Walters explained, “Top Boy is a raw, real representation of street culture. It explores how these characters came to make the choices they make, and gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look as to what is happening on our streets today.

"It needs to be talked about and the show doesn't shy away from giving us the platform to tell our story. We can't change things if we do not acknowledge it and understand it first.

“Netflix is the perfect platform for this show, there aren't many networks who would be brave enough to keep it this real.”

Advertisement

Top Boy will be released on Netflix in Autumn 2019