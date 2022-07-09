The actor passed away on Friday (8th July 2022) at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to his manager of 25 years Bob McGowan.

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his role on The Sopranos, has died aged 79.

No cause of death was shared but Sirico had been suffering from dementia.

“Not only was he a loyal client, he was a good friend,” McGowan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sirico portrayed “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri, one of Tony Soprano's chief henchmen, on the HBO series.

Sirico served in the Army before launching his acting career in the 1970s. He made his acting debut in the 1974 drama Crazy Joe.

The actor went on to land roles in films such as Cop Land, Goodfellas and Mickey Blue Eyes, while TV credits include Miami Vice, Chuck, Medium, Taxi Brooklyn and The Grindr.

He also landed a voice role on five episodes of Family Guy as the family’s temporary dog, Griffin.

His Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, led tributes to him following the tragic news of his passing.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known.”

He continued: “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever.

"He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

His Sopranos and Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco also paid tribute to Sirico, tweeting: “A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents. I have a lifetime of memories with Tony – starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee."

He continued: "I hope he’s in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my pal.”