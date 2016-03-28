Olivia Colman's sassy gaze in response to "you are a pregnant woman" is the best thing of the whole series so far. #TheNightManager — Alice Romano (@thealiceromano) March 27, 2016

Unfortunately things didn't exactly go to plan as one of Roper's henchmen returned to the hotel to scope out the room's occupants – but thanks to a hairy escape, and the rescue of Jed (Elizabeth Debicki), Angela had her longed-for take down of the notorious arms dealer, grinning as she watched him hauled off to what we can only imagine was a grim, grim death.

Yes, The Night Manager's six-part run has doubled up as Tom Hiddleston's thinly-veiled audition for James Bond, but as the credits rolled it was Colman who fans longed to see awarded her licence to kill.

But when you go about using words like "discombobulated"...

More like this

... and take down the bad guys with a bun in the oven:

It's only a matter of time before you have Twitter in the palm of your hand.

And as Tom Hiddleston breathed his final sigh of relief, viewers were unanimous in their praise for Olivia Colman's pregnant, bad-ass super spy.

Advertisement

Let's get that petition started.