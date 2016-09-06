Tom Hiddleston couldn't be there in person to pick up his Best Actor TV Choice award for The Night Manager – but managed to send the perfect acceptance speech video thanks to some famous friends.

Flanked by his Thor: Raganarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, Hiddleston’s attempts to thank the audience were routinely interrupted by his guests wondering why they hadn’t been sent awards for their own TV roles, criticising the trophy’s design and attempting to split the honour up between them.

We’re not sure how the judges would feel about that one…

Hiddleston wasn’t the only one to emerge from the awards triumphant, with series including Doctor Foster, The Great British Bake Off and Game of Thrones winning in various categories.

TV Choice Awards 2016: full list of winners

Best New Drama – Doctor Foster, BBC One

Best Drama Series – Downton Abbey, ITV

Best Actor – Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager, BBC One

Best Actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley, BBC One

Best Family Drama – Call The Midwife, BBC One

Best Reality Show – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV

Best Talent Show – The Great British Bake Off, BBC One

Best Entertainment Show – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Best Lifestyle Show – Gogglebox, Channel 4

Best Daytime Show – This Morning, ITV

Best Food Show – Sunday Brunch, Channel 4

Best International Show – Game Of Thrones, Sky Atlantic

Best Factual Show – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV

Best Comedy – Birds Of A Feather, ITV

Best Soap Actor – Danny Miller, Emmerdale, ITV

Best Soap Actress – Lacey Turner, EastEnders, BBC One

Best Soap Newcomer – Shayne Ward, Coronation Street, ITV

Best Soap – Emmerdale, ITV

Outstanding Contribution to Television – Dame Barbara Windsor

