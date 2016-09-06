Tom Hiddleston couldn't be there in person to pick up his Best Actor TV Choice award for The Night Manager – but managed to send the perfect acceptance speech video thanks to some famous friends.

Flanked by his Thor: Raganarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, Hiddleston’s attempts to thank the audience were routinely interrupted by his guests wondering why they hadn’t been sent awards for their own TV roles, criticising the trophy’s design and attempting to split the honour up between them.