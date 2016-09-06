Tom Hiddleston and his Thor co-stars just recorded the perfect award acceptance video
And he wasn’t the only one to win big at the TV Choice Awards
Tom Hiddleston couldn't be there in person to pick up his Best Actor TV Choice award for The Night Manager – but managed to send the perfect acceptance speech video thanks to some famous friends.
Flanked by his Thor: Raganarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, Hiddleston’s attempts to thank the audience were routinely interrupted by his guests wondering why they hadn’t been sent awards for their own TV roles, criticising the trophy’s design and attempting to split the honour up between them.
We’re not sure how the judges would feel about that one…
Hiddleston wasn’t the only one to emerge from the awards triumphant, with series including Doctor Foster, The Great British Bake Off and Game of Thrones winning in various categories.
TV Choice Awards 2016: full list of winners
Best New Drama – Doctor Foster, BBC One
Best Drama Series – Downton Abbey, ITV
Best Actor – Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager, BBC One
Best Actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley, BBC One
Best Family Drama – Call The Midwife, BBC One
Best Reality Show – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV
Best Talent Show – The Great British Bake Off, BBC One
Best Entertainment Show – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
Best Lifestyle Show – Gogglebox, Channel 4
Best Daytime Show – This Morning, ITV
Best Food Show – Sunday Brunch, Channel 4
Best International Show – Game Of Thrones, Sky Atlantic
Best Factual Show – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV
Best Comedy – Birds Of A Feather, ITV
Best Soap Actor – Danny Miller, Emmerdale, ITV
Best Soap Actress – Lacey Turner, EastEnders, BBC One
Best Soap Newcomer – Shayne Ward, Coronation Street, ITV
Best Soap – Emmerdale, ITV
Outstanding Contribution to Television – Dame Barbara Windsor