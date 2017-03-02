Speaking to EW about what his character would do after setting sail to The Azores under the American flag at the end of series one, Hardy said: “We’re onto the next stage. The key really is Colonnade. When he says, ‘We are Americans’, James is very ambiguous with how much information he’s going to give. In his mind, you will know when the time is right.”

And when asked if the series would return, Hardy gave the answer fans wanted to hear: "Oh god, yeah."

Taboo creator Steven Knight also revealed he was confident the show would move on to its next chapter, saying “all will be well” with the re-commissioning. He added: "in my mind, explosive stuff is going to happen, which will be great, should it happen. There’s a great destination for it, but I don’t know if we’re in a position to talk about the actual details of it.”

This comes after Knight told RadioTimes.com he has plans for three series of the period drama. "We think it has got a two and a three certainly, that’s the plan,” the Taboo and Peaky Blinders showrunner explained. “After that who knows? This series is eight parts – it’s a lot of time."

Previously it wasn’t known whether Hardy’s busy filming schedule would allow for his character to fit into Knight's grand plan. However, now it looks like whatever Taboo has in store, it still has a use for James Delaney.