Toby Jones and Rafe Spall in talks to join Chris Pratt in Jurassic World sequel
The British actors are in discussions to appear with Pratt and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard in the dinosaur blockbuster
Well, here's some roar-some news. Toby Jones and Rafe Spall are in talks to join the sequel to Jurassic World.
The follow-up to 2015's dino smash hit is currently in production and will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as trainer Owen Grady and operations manager Claire Dearing.
Plot details remain firmly under wraps for now so it's not yet clear who Jones and Spall will be playing, but it's believed the British pair are two of four key roles being added for the sequel.
The follow-up will be directed by J.A. Bayona with a script by Colin Trevorrow (who helmed Jurassic World) and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow will also executive produce along with Steven Spielberg.