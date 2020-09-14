The trailer also features our first glimpses at season three guest stars Ian Hart, Tanya Moodie, Kerrie Hayes and Joanne Whalley.

Hart (best known for playing Quirrell in Harry Potter) stars as successful businessman and underground boss Michael Ryan, while Moodie plays Jack's former handler who is now the "ruthless, highly intelligent and extremely powerful" Chief Constable of Greater Merseyside Police.

Hayes stars as “local girl done good” DI Sarah Lunt, while Whalley joins the cast as Jack's old friend Mary.

According to the season synopsis, the family “are on the attack, determined to draw to a conclusion the historic battles they have been fighting from the past, and will have to confront their deadliest enemies in a battle to win freedom in the present.”

Sky says: “Thousands of miles away from the Rocky vista of Canadian town, Little Big Bear, Jack, Angela and Anna return to the UK 20 years after leaving to confront the sinister truth they ran from. The secrets they hold threaten a group of dangerous criminals who are still operating in the city.

“Leading this gang is Merseyside’s most successful crime boss Michael Ryan (Ian Hart). Michael is a fearless, resourceful and clever businessman generating major redevelopment in the city. Firmly rooted in the underworld, he can also smell the law through concrete walls and across county lines which is why he remains un-convicted of any major drugs related crime.

“And it’s not just a business feud, it’s deeply personal and on top of having the inside track on local corruption and drugs trafficking, Angela and Jack hold a deeper secret, which if exposed, will blow the city apart.”

Tin Star: Liverpool is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in November 2020. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.