BBC One’s Time star Stephen Graham likes that his work is difficult to watch

Stephen Graham may be best known for his grittier role, but the actor has confirmed that’s just the way he likes it.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of his latest project, BBC One prison drama Time co-starring Sean Bean, Graham told RadioTimes.com and other press that he “love[s]” the fact that many of his roles are “difficult to watch”.

“I love the fact that stuff I do is difficult to watch for people,” he said. Comparing Time to Netflix period drama Bridgerton, he said, “That’s not difficult to watch. So why is this difficult to watch? I think this is difficult to watch because it’s coming into your living room.

“As Jimmy [McGovern, the creator] said, we need to look at the penal system; we need to look at certain things and certain elements within this piece. And it’s not overly political or ramming the message down your throat but if it’s difficult to watch, it’s difficult to watch because you’re looking at a society which is represented by yourself. [It’s] putting a mirror to society and going, ‘Not sure if we’re getting this right.’ So maybe that’s why it’s difficult to watch, because it makes you think.”

The actor – known for taking on meaty and challenging roles in the likes of The Virtues and This is England – said he hopes “anything” he does in his career is difficult to watch as it means that the project has prompted viewers to think.

BBC

“If I can be a part of something that makes you think – if we can all, as a collaboration, be a part of something that comes into your living room – but if we can make you think for a split second after that, then that’s all I ever wanted to be a part of,” he said. “Something that’s saying something socially.”

Graham went on to say he believes the content ultimately has to be entertaining but added: “Anything I do, I want it to be difficult to watch.”

The actor, whose Line of Duty character John Corbett was brutally murdered in season five, is now working on Peaky Blinders season six.

Advertisement

Time starts on BBC One on Sunday 6th June at 9pm. While you’re waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.