Stephen Graham reveals how real-life wife Hannah Walters came to play his on-screen spouse in Time

Stephen Graham has opened up about acting opposite his real-life wife Hannah Walters in BBC One’s Time, revealing that she was “reluctant” to take the role at first.

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio X‘s Chris Moyles this morning, Graham, who stars as prison officer Eric McNally in the three-parter, explained how Walters was cast in the Jimmy McGovern drama as his on-screen wife Sonia McNally.

“This time, fortunately, I was involved in the respective – I was an executive producer. I’m sitting at the grown up’s table, you know what I mean?” he said. “I was able to make some suggestions along with casting and things like that and [director Lewis Arnold] was fantastic and really accommodating and that’s where I threw a few names in the hat – the likes of Bobby Schofield, James [Nelson] Joyce,” he added, before Moyles asked: “Hannah Walters?”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Yeah and that’s how it kind of happened. I said, ‘You know, maybe–’ and he was like, ‘Yeah of course, definitely that sounds great,’ and Hannah was reluctant at first.”

Walters chipped in: “I really told him off, really told him off. ‘What are you doing! Why’ve you put my name in there? You shouldn’t have done that – that’s naughty!’ And then I was really grateful.”

Graham continues: “And then she put herself on tape and obviously with all the other actresses that had put themselves on tape, he picked her because she was the best for the role.”

“Because fortunately we had quite good chemistry. It would have been shocking if he’d gone, ‘I’m sorry, it’s just not working between you,'” Walters added.

The pair star alongside Sean Bean, who plays Mark Cobden – a new convict who is forced to adapt to brutal prison life, while the likes of Kadiff Kirwan, James Nelson-Joyce, Bobby Schofield and Siobhan Finneran round out the rest of the Time cast.

Advertisement

If you want to see what we thought of the series, you can read our Time review.