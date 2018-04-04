Three Girls star Liv Hill's dad says the teenager slept through her Bafta nomination
"She doesn't know she's been nominated!"
When Three Girls star Liv Hill's first-ever Bafta nomination was announced, she was sound asleep. But to be fair: she is a teenager, and the news broke at 7.30am in the morning.
Liv, who played Ruby Bowen in the BBC1 mini-series about the sexual abuse of teenage girls in Rochdale, is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Broken's Anna Friel, Broadchurch's Julie Hesmondhalgh and The Crown's Vanessa Kirby.
But as her dad revealed on Twitter, she wasn't exactly waiting nervously by the telephone. Instead, she was at a sleepover.
Lisa Riley, who played Liv's on-screen mum Lorna Bowen, was wide awake and full of congratulations.
Thankfully, it was a special moment when Liv woke up – because her dad got to break the news.
And dad is proud...