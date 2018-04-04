When Three Girls star Liv Hill's first-ever Bafta nomination was announced, she was sound asleep. But to be fair: she is a teenager, and the news broke at 7.30am in the morning.

Liv, who played Ruby Bowen in the BBC1 mini-series about the sexual abuse of teenage girls in Rochdale, is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Broken's Anna Friel, Broadchurch's Julie Hesmondhalgh and The Crown's Vanessa Kirby.