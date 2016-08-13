The Hollywood Reporter says Gibson was directing an episode during the week and became involved in a disagreement with one of the writers. Gibson is said to have lashed out at the writer in question, kicking them.

The altercation initially earned the actor a suspension, but show bosses have now opted to dismiss him from the series.

"Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds. Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date," producers ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios said in a statement.

More like this

Advertisement

"I love Criminal Minds and have put my heart and soul into it for the last 12 years," Gibson added in his own statement. "I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won't be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have."