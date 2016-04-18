The new terms give staff in the London and Belfast offices half a day of holiday after each episode of the new season is released.

There's a catch, though – the contract change also includes a warning that no one can reveal any spoilers on the company's intranet for those choosing to eschew the 2am alarm for a more sociable 9pm screening on Sky Atlantic.

Unsurprisingly, rehabstudio's founding partner Tim Rodgers told Mashable the new scheme had proven hugely positive. "We've had some employees ask if the perk can be extended to the premiere of The Walking Dead," he said. "This year it's GoT, next year it could be something completely different and the team are welcome to give us suggestions,"

Where do we send our CV?