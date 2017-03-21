April sees the premiere of Sky Atlantic’s lavish new Idris Elba, Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay drama series Guerrilla, set among the Black Power movement in London in the early 1970s.

But you can catch it before anyone else at next month’s Radio Times Television Festival where it will close the three-day event in an exclusive gala screening followed by a panel discussion with Pinto and Ceesay who play the politically active lovers Jas and Marcus.