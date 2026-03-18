Three decades after it first aired, This Life is returning to the BBC for a special showing tonight (18 March).

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The era-defining series, which was created by Amy Jenkins, starred Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Daniela Nardini (Waterloo Road), Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean), Amita Dhiri (The Bill) and Jason Hughes (Midsomer Murders).

The quintet played a group of young lawyers sharing a house in south London as they navigated friendship, ambition and the complexities of their twenties.

The season 1 rerun, which will be introduced by Nardini, will kick off on BBC Four at 10pm tonight (18 March) – with seasons 1 and 2, as well as the 10-year reunion, available on iPlayer.

First airing in 1996, the show soon became a popular hit, and was widely praised for capturing the hedonism of the '90s, as well as for its diverse storylines, including its depiction of gay character Warren.

Daniela Nardini smiling at the camera, wearing a black dress and situated in a living room.
Daniela Nardini introduces a rerun of This Life on BBC Four. BBC

Speaking about the drama, producer Jane Fallon – who was one of a young team assembled to bring to screen Jenkins's script – recently told Radio Times magazine: "We wanted to do something that hadn’t really been seen before.

"We wanted to be very naturalistic and avoid clichés, we wanted something a bit anarchic and different. We were fortunate that the budget was small – the BBC pretty much left us alone to get on with it."

Speaking about how she doubts any similar show would appear these days, she added: "It felt more like the Wild West in TV back then, a brief period of bravery for commissioners."

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Daniela Nardini will introduce the start of a repeat run of This Life on Wednesday 18 March on BBC Four at 10pm, with both seasons 1 and 2 and the +10 year reunion special all available on iPlayer.

Add This Life to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

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Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

RadioTimes.com senior trends writer Molly Moss. She is sitting outside wearing a black top, holding a white teacup with a smily face on it to her mouth
Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

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