This article also contains spoilers for This Is Going to Hurt.

Note: this article contains discussion of suicide and suicidal ideation that some readers may find distressing.

While This Is Going to Hurt is currently airing on BBC One, those who've already watched all seven episode will know that it ends on a shockingly tragic note that none of us saw coming.

At the end of the show's penultimate episode, we learn that Shruti (Ambika Mod) decided to take her own life after suffering with depression compounded by the high-stress nature of being a junior doctor – a plot point that This Is Going to Hurt star Michele Austin found "heartbreaking".

The actor, who plays Tracy on the show, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she was "blown away" by Mod's performance in the comedy-drama.

When asked how she managed to balance the funny scenes with devastating moments like Shruti's death, Austin said: "There's so much information out there and because of the success of Adam [Kay's] book, there's so many other books about working in the NHS. So I did read a book about a midwife.

"The pace at which they work – unfortunately, there is a lot of suicide and depression and PTSD because they're making life or death decisions.

"So how did we deal with it? By absolutely being in the reality of it, you know, it's acting at the end of the day. So you've got to imagine what that looks like. And the statistics show that it's not unusual, unfortunately, that it's really tough training."

She went on to talk about Mod's final scenes as Shruti, adding: "I mean, Ambika is so heartbreaking as Shruti.

"I obviously was in scenes with her, and now watching it, I'm blown away by her really. I just think it's an incredible performance."

She continued: "She's so heartbreaking. She's so sweet. So it wasn't difficult – it wasn't difficult to kind of go there with stuff."

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

