Basically, as Fallofmen10 points out in his reddit post, two separate scenes in the trailers featuring loyal hand Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and wronged noble Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) seem to be taking place in the same room, the pair apparently meeting for the first time ever (including the source novels).

Note the stylish chandelier…

As for what this meeting could mean, it’s anyone’s guess. Perhaps the pair are proposing some alliance to help Sansa regain control of Winterfell from the nasty Boltons, or maybe Davos is offering his services to Sansa to take her somewhere safe.

Or maybe the pair were both just shopping for light fixtures, and checked out the same piece at a handy showroom. Maybe they’re not even in the room at the same time!

At least there’s only 12 days to wait until we find out more – not that we’re counting or anything…

Game of Thrones returns on 24th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic