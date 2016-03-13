For once we’re happy to write about a TV Easter egg that isn’t a hidden detail in the background or clever wink towards behind-the-scenes issues, but is instead an actual chocolate egg – and in this case, it’s also a total scorcher.

Advertisement

Created by Melt Chocolates to commemorate the DVD release for Game of Thrones series 5, the nearly two-feet-tall and 33 pound dragon egg is a dead ringer for the ones Daenerys had back in season 1, though probably won’t hatch into an adorable chocolate Drogon, Rhaegal or Viserion.