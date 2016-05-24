Not for Hodor actor Kristian Nairn, apparently. He had it all figured out three years ago, as pointed out by fans on Game of Thrones themed subreddit, A Song of Ice and Fire (skip to 4:11 in for the big reveal).

Speaking to Flicks and the City about how he’d like to die on the show back in 2013, he basically predicted the circumstances of Hodor’s death to a tee.

“I’d like to die fighting an army of White Walkers,” he said. “Yeah, just sort of a huge action scene would be nice. I’d enjoy that!”

Ok ok, so he died (at least we think he’s dead) at the hands of Wights, but it’s more or less the same thing, yeah?

Either George RR Martin told him what was coming (he had a hand in all of this) or Nairn’s basically the real-life time-travelling Bran.

