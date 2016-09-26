Being in the Night’s Watch looks like a hard life. Forsaking all titles and lands, swearing yourself to celibacy and endlessly fighting off wildlings and White Walkers, after joining you might wonder whether spending the rest of your life waving a sword on top of a huge ice wall was the best career move. Maybe dentist school wouldn’t have been so boring.

But then again, there are perks – because you might end up becoming the subject of a stirring YouTube video, like this one from Garo Studios that commemorates the bravery and sacrifice of Game of Thrones’ most miserable band of brothers.